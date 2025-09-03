Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Madness over fruit ice cream, freezers can’t stay full

RNZ
3 mins to read

RNZ gave the popular ice-creams a blind taste test. First on the left is the original ice cream. Photo / RNZ, Ke-Xin Li

RNZ gave the popular ice-creams a blind taste test. First on the left is the original ice cream. Photo / RNZ, Ke-Xin Li

By Ke-Xin Li of RNZ

Realistic fruit ice creams are causing such a stir that one Christchurch dairy owner says he sold $20,000 worth on the first day they were in the freezer.

Megha Discounters dairy owner John Patel says hundreds of people lined up

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save