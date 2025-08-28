Chief judge and chef Geoff Scott led a 24-man judging panel in late July as they taste-tested 266 entries. Photo / Supplied

Much Moore was crowned Hall’s Cold Chain Logistics Supreme Champion for its Wonders Strawberry Low Fat Yoghurt Ice Cream.

Judges noted the dessert was “visually excellent with a creamy mouthfeel” and had “great texture and well-balanced acidity”.

“The yoghurt gives great freshness,” they added.

The family-owned business, run by Marcus Moore since 1995, consistently features at the awards and was one of this year’s most celebrated vendors, taking home three titles from the evening.

“Our team are over the moon and the awards embody everything Much Moore stands for,” Moore told the Herald following the win.

“As a proud family-owned NZ business, we are forever grateful to our extremely important retail partners who help ensure Kiwis have access to the best of what Much Moore creates.”

He thanked Much Moore’s customers - the “loyal ice cream connoisseurs” - for continuing to provide them with support and inspiration.

Much Moore's Wonders Strawberry Low Fat Yoghurt Ice Cream was awarded the Supreme Champion Trophy.

The Boutique Champion Trophy, recognising the top performer in small-batch production, was given to Takapuna Beach Cafe for its Licorice Gelato - also named New Zealand’s Gelato Champion.

“An outstanding gelato,” the judges said.

“Unfaultable texture, the way that gelato should be ... Harmony of texture and flavour just perfect.”

Owner James Bryant was elated with the news.

Takapuna Beach Cafe’s Licorice Gelato was named the Supreme Boutique Champion and New Zealand’s Gelato Champion.

“Gelato and sorbet is a small but very important part of what we do at Takapuna Beach Cafe,” he said.

“Our gelato is known for its freshness and that’s because it travels zero food miles. It’s made and scooped at the same spot - right on the edge of Takapuna Beach.”

Takapuna Beach Cafe has collected accolades for its gelato over much of its 17-year history.

“We’re extremely proud to have brought our ice cream production in-house six years ago,” Bryant said.

Thrilled following the win, he expressed gratitude for his dedicated team and “loyal base of gelato lovers”.

Check out the rest of the trophy-winning flavours at the NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards 2025 below.

Supreme Champions:

Chelsea Sugar, Supreme Boutique Champion - Takapuna Beach Cafe, Licorice Gelato

- Takapuna Beach Cafe, Licorice Gelato Hall’s Cold Chain Logistics, Supreme Champion - Much Moore Ice Cream Co, Wonders Strawberry Low Fat Yoghurt Ice Cream

Category Champion Awards:

Invita, Classic Vanilla Ice Cream Champion - Much Moore Ice Cream Co, Marvels Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream

- Much Moore Ice Cream Co, Marvels Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream Bonson Packaging, Classic Flavoured Ice Cream Champion - New Zealand Natural, Chateau Peach & Raspberry

- New Zealand Natural, Chateau Peach & Raspberry IFF, Premium Vanilla Ice Cream Champion - New Zealand Natural, Killinchy Gold Pure Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

- New Zealand Natural, Killinchy Gold Pure Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Americold, Premium Flavoured Ice Cream Champion - Lewis Road Creamery, Chocolate Truffle with Chocolate Ganache

- Lewis Road Creamery, Chocolate Truffle with Chocolate Ganache DSKH & Belcolade, Chocolate Ice Cream Award Champion - Kohu Road, Dark Chocolate Ice Cream

- Kohu Road, Dark Chocolate Ice Cream DKSH & Belcolade, Chocoate Gelato or Sorbet Champion - Kohu Road, Dark Chocolate Sorbet

- Kohu Road, Dark Chocolate Sorbet Sensient Technologies, Gelato Champion - Takapuna Beach Cafe, Licorice

- Takapuna Beach Cafe, Licorice New Zealand Ice Cream Association Sorbet Champion - Little ‘Lato, Chocolate Orange Sorbet

- Little ‘Lato, Chocolate Orange Sorbet RD 2 International, Best of Biscuit Champion - Island Gelato Co, Island Gelato Spiced Biscuit

- Island Gelato Co, Island Gelato Spiced Biscuit Hawkins Watts, New Zealand New to Market Champion - Island Gelato Co, Island Gelato Cucumber & Yuzu

- Island Gelato Co, Island Gelato Cucumber & Yuzu Formula Foods, Open Creative Champion - Little ‘Lato, Pink Wafer Gelato

- Little ‘Lato, Pink Wafer Gelato Tetra Pak, Dairy-Free Champion - Little ‘Lato, Mango Lassi Vegan Gelato

- Little ‘Lato, Mango Lassi Vegan Gelato New Zealand Ice Cream Association, Low Fat Ice Cream or Frozen Yoghurt Champion - Much Moore Ice Cream Co, Wonders Strawberry Low Fat Yoghurt Ice Cream

- Much Moore Ice Cream Co, Wonders Strawberry Low Fat Yoghurt Ice Cream Primary ITO, Export Champion - Open Country Dairy, Green Tea Ice Cream

- Open Country Dairy, Green Tea Ice Cream New Zealand Ice Cream Association, New Member Champion - Kohu Road, Dark Chocolate Sorbet

- Kohu Road, Dark Chocolate Sorbet Pact Packaging, Sustainability Champion - Little ‘Lato

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.