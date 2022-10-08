Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Look sharp: Sali Hughes on how to follow a dress code

By Sali Hughes
6 mins to read
Choosing how to dress for specific occasions can be tricky, Sali Hughes explains how to follow a dress code in the book: Everything is Washable* and Other Life Lessons. Photo / Getty Images

Choosing how to dress for specific occasions can be tricky, Sali Hughes explains how to follow a dress code in the book: Everything is Washable* and Other Life Lessons. Photo / Getty Images

Deciphering a dress code is no easy feat. Especially when there are different rules for different events, and different expectations for different groups of people. In this book extract author Sali Hughes shows us how

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle