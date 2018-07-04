Local Focus winter hacks: Buying the right heater

Palmerston North's EnviroMan has a serious warning. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

If you're in the market for a new heater, you should consider your options wisely, says a heating expert.

Dr Nelson Lebo, Eco Design Advisor for the Palmerston North City Council, said if you were looking for a new heater the best options "hands down" were wood burners, heat pumps or flued mains gas heaters.

"But if you're not in a position to buy one of those, Consumer recommends an oscillating fan heater, it will heat up spaces really quickly, but it does use up a lot of power."

Although it was the cheapest option to buy, a fan heater was more expensive to run than the other options.

Lebo said the one you want to avoid most of all is a LPG gas heater.

"They're super-expensive to run and they release one litre of moisture per hour, which is going to make your house damp and probably make your kids sick."

