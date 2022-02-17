Supermodel Linda Evangelista is mum to Augie, now 15. Photo / Getty Images

Supermodel Linda Evangelista has shared how side effects from a fat-freezing operation have left her "brutally disfigured".

Now Evangelista, 56, has revealed the devastating effect the results of the CoolSculpting procedure had on her relationship with her son Augustin James Evangelista, now 15, reports the Daily Mail.

"[Augie] used to say, 'Mommy, do you remember when you used to be fun? Remember when you used to laugh all the time? How come you don't laugh anymore?' I hate what this has done to my relationship with him," she told People.

The model shared that even though she has always taught her son that beauty is on the inside, she wasn't able to apply that reasoning to herself.

"It is very important for me to raise him knowing that he is beautiful and knowing that everyone is beautiful,' she said, adding, 'It's so messed up that I truly believe that except it doesn't pertain to me.

"I should not be a burden to my child. He shouldn't have to be supporting me. That's not his job."

She retreated from the public eye after the procedure designed to reduce fat cells had the opposite effect and bulges began to appear all over her body.

She said, "No one sees me", explaining that she has been in isolation and only leaving home to walk her dog or attend her son's school events.

Evangelista first opened up about her experience in September last year, sharing an emotional Instagram post about her cosmetic procedure.

"I told [Augie] he might be hearing some things, and he said he didn't care, that he's there for me," she said at the time.

Evangelista said she had undergone seven sessions of the fat freezing procedure from August 2015 to February 2016, and claims she was not warned of the side effects.

She is now taking legal action.