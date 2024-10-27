Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Recipe: Linda Duncan’s easy overnight oats

By Linda Duncan
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Prepare your overnight oats the night before for a delicious breakfast. Photo / Olivia Moore

Prepare your overnight oats the night before for a delicious breakfast. Photo / Olivia Moore

Not enough time for breakfast? Overnight oats might be worth trying.

They are creamy, nourishing, totally delicious and will keep you fuelled all morning. This is a very basic recipe and can be easily adapted to your liking. Optional additions can include berries, chopped nuts, fresh or dried fruit, coconut, cinnamon, vanilla extract – I could go on and on. Otherwise, just enjoy it on its own. I sometimes heat it in the microwave just before serving for a warm, comforting winter breakfast. You can use regular milk, but almond, oat, soy or cashew all work.

Overnight oats recipe

Soaking time: Overnight.

Preparation time: Five minutes.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Serves two to three.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup (90g) rolled oats
  • 2 Tbsp chia seeds
  • 2 cups (500ml) milk, plus extra to serve
  • 1 Tbsp pure maple syrup or runny honey
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • Any optional additions you desire

Method

  1. Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl until well-combined. Cover, then place in the fridge overnight.
  2. To serve, divide among bowls, drizzle with extra milk and add your choice of topping.
  3. You can make a larger batch and keep it in the fridge for up to three days.

Recipe from The World’s Easiest Recipes by Linda Duncan, $45, published by Harper Collins.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle