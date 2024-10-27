Prepare your overnight oats the night before for a delicious breakfast. Photo / Olivia Moore

Not enough time for breakfast? Overnight oats might be worth trying.

They are creamy, nourishing, totally delicious and will keep you fuelled all morning. This is a very basic recipe and can be easily adapted to your liking. Optional additions can include berries, chopped nuts, fresh or dried fruit, coconut, cinnamon, vanilla extract – I could go on and on. Otherwise, just enjoy it on its own. I sometimes heat it in the microwave just before serving for a warm, comforting winter breakfast. You can use regular milk, but almond, oat, soy or cashew all work.

Overnight oats recipe

Soaking time: Overnight.

Preparation time: Five minutes.