Alzheimer’s is the most common type of dementia, with specific symptoms including short-term memory loss and difficulty learning new things. It can affect someone’s behaviour, moods, language and communication, and as it progresses, their mobility and motor skills.
Being a caregiver involves a long list of practical tasks: all the cooking, mowing the lawns, household rubbish and recycling, helping her partner shave and tie his shoelaces.
“If we’re at a restaurant or cafe, I have to choose the food for him - menus and things like that are just too much. If we’re going out, I have to choose good clothes for him. If we’re not going out, he can chuck on anything and it doesn’t matter.”
She has to remind him to take his medication daily, because he no longer looks at his cellphone for reminders.
“I’ve got to do his texting for him. He used to build computers. He was a very clever man, and now he can’t text. He can no longer drive, so that means I get him to his appointments ... less socialising for me, because I can’t have a few drinks now and drive.”
Being John’s caregiver also involves a lot of repetition, she says. “It is a mental load ... his memory [lasts] five minutes maybe, and then whatever’s been said is gone.”
Amid it all, she acknowledges there are positives, affectionately describing him as a “hard case”.
“Really good friends, that’s important for everyone, but for us as well. I think it’s great, and I put it down to [living in] a smaller town – great connections, great people.
“The support groups are good because it’s a very safe environment to talk in when you’re at your meetings, and you can share anything or ask anything.”
Lisa regularly sees a counsellor, who reminds her how important it is to “fill my own cup up first” so she can look after John.
“But then sometimes I’m filling my cup and he’s ringing six times, ‘Where are you? You’ve been gone all day.’ I might have only been gone an hour. It is a bit of a fine line trying to get that balance of looking after me, but also my partner.”
While there is plenty of support available for people with dementia in New Zealand, it can be a challenge to access for those living rurally.
“Tauranga Alzheimer’s have a lot for young-onset people, but it’s an hour’s drive for us. And that’s our fault, not theirs.”
If she were to get some extra help, it would have to be someone local, she says. Temporary respite care is available for people with dementia to enable their carers to take a break, but options are limited.
“I have talked to him about it: would he go into respite care? There’s no way in hell I’m getting him there at the moment ... the respites don’t all necessarily have [spare] beds,” says Lisa.
“Some people from over here are having to go to Hamilton to get a bed for a week for their partner, so I don’t think it’s as easy as saying, ‘Book him somewhere and go away for a week.’
“But I am conscious that you do get very jaded, and [I] should try to get some bigger breaks.”
Anyone diagnosed with dementia under the age of 65 is classified as young-onset. The challenge in those cases is that partners or spouses in the caregiver role are generally still in the workforce, saving for retirement, and have plans for what they want to achieve in life.
“I read so often about people, the same as me, who are in good jobs [asking], ‘Do I give it up? I’m still young, I should still be out there having my life.’
“That is a bit of a challenge, to not give up on my goals and things that I want to do.
“I’ve changed my job, we’re both under 65, so up until now there’s been no financial support because of what I’ve earned. We’re just going through that process now that I’m earning way less.”
She wishes there were part-time work available for John near where they live, to help give him a sense of purpose.
“I know there’s agencies around the country here and there that help people with disabilities and things get jobs. Something like that would be so awesome for him, even just something low-key, a couple of hours a day or a week.”