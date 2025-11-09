Advertisement
Leukaemia survivor urges more blood, plasma donors: ‘You’re saving families’

Bethany Reitsma
Senior lifestyle Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Michaela Von Sturmer was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2016.

When Michaela Von Sturmer was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, she never imagined it would be an Australian man, almost half her age, who would help save her life.

Von Sturmer, a primary school teacher based in Devonport, was diagnosed with the in April 2016 after going to A&E with a sore stomach.

