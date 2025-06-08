Advertisement
New Zealand Blood Service faces donor shortage as youth donations fall 25%

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Billy Coman has a rare nerve disease and depends on regular plasma donations to be able to move freely. Photo / Corey Fleming

Blood and plasma donations have fallen 25% among young people since Covid-19, raising concerns about whether future demand can be met.

The New Zealand Blood Service said it lost the ability to recruit youngsters for donations during the pandemic years because it was unable to get into schools and universities.

