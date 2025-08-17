The American sisters, who work as fifth-grade teachers in Minnesota, revealed they divide up their responsibilities at work but only receive one single wage which they share between them.

“Obviously right away we understand that we are going to get one salary because we’re doing the job of one person,” Abby, who controls the right side of their shared body, told the BBC previously.

“As maybe experience comes in we’d like to negotiate a little bit, considering we have two degrees and because we are able to give two different perspectives or teach in two different ways.”

Brittany, the left-side conjoined twin, added: “One can be teaching and one can be monitoring and answering questions. So in that sense we can do more than one person.”

Some argued it was "unfair" on the conjoined twins, who paid for two separate university degrees to qualify for the shared teaching job. Photo / abbybrittanyhensel, Instagram

However, in order to qualify as teachers, the pair were considered as individuals within the school system and had to pay and pass two separate degrees at university.

While the comments about their earnings were made in 2013, they have recently resurfaced on social media, and in light of a very different climate almost 12 years on, the situation isn’t sitting well with people.

“Abby and Brittany, the well-known conjoined twins, had to pay two separate college tuition fees but now earn only one salary at their job,” a recent post shared by a pop culture Instagram account reads.

They have their own personalities, and Abby even married a US army veteran in 2021. Photo / abbybrittanyhensel, Instagram

Many were quick to flood the comments section, declaring it “doesn’t seem fair”, as others questioned whether one could claim benefits if her physical situation was prohibiting her from getting her own job.

“Whatever university made these conjoined twins pay two tuitions needs to lose their accreditation,” one raged.

“They are twins, two individuals. Doing this implies they’re each only half a person, it’s inexcusable,” added another.

As one declared: “Makes zero sense.”

“That is shocking they are two different people two different brains they need two salaries,” one woman weighed in.

“This is disgusting behaviour from the powers that be!!” argued someone else.

Some also pointed out the situation was “complicated”, adding it was hard to land on what the “right thing to do” is given the rarity of their circumstances.

Abby and Brittany rose to fame on a reality show that chronicled their major life events, including high school graduation and job hunting.

The duo originally appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996.

When growing up, their parents Patty and Mike encouraged them to be their own selves and they both developed very different personalities and tastes.

Abby is known as the feisty, stubborn one, while Brittany is considered the joker of the family.

Even their taste buds are different.

Abby secretly married her husband in 2021, with her sister right by her side, the pair donning a lacy gown for the occasion.

The nuptials only emerged in 2024 after wedding documents were obtained by US media, prompting the sisters to share never-before-seen snaps online.

When the Hensel twins were born on March 7, 1990, doctors warned their parents they were unlikely to survive the night.

That prediction was to be proven wildly wrong, with the sisters inspiring people around the world every day with their positive attitude to life.