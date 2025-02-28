Author Lee Child reckons his famous character Jack Reacher would "fit in so well” in NZ.
He’s 70, sold hundreds of millions of books and is staring down retirement. But is the author as restless as Reacher?
Emma Gleason sits down with bestselling author Lee Child to discuss his beloved protagonist, why he resonates with Kiwis – Child thinks the fact we’re “no fuss, no drama” peopleexplains the fandom –and the appeal of peace and quiet.
Is Lee Child ready for change?
He certainly seems calm, all lanky ease and erudite manners.
He’s certainly unassuming (for a man worth an estimated $122 million) and is pouring himself a coffee from the hotel urn when he intimates to me that change is afoot – news confirmed by the Telegraph, a new house in the Lakes District and a return to the United Kingdom after decades living in the US.
There are 28 books in the Reacher series to date, and Kiwis love them.
We were early adopters.
“It was great in the beginning. It was the first country that really took to Reacher, it was my first number one there.”
Even though we have a comparatively small population, “the per capita sales figures are insane”, he reveals.
“It’s like everybody buys a copy and then they buy two for their sheep.
“It was always a huge success.”
So much so that he’s visited Aotearoa multiple times. In 2014 he told RNZ that New Zealand was “the world centre of Reacher madness”.
A 2018 book tour for Past Tensesaw him visit Auckland, Dunedin and Christchurch, where he made an appearance at WORD Christchurch, interviewed by Kiwi author Paul Cleave - a “great writer”, Child says.
Their connection goes way back, Cleave tells me over email.
Child was in New Zealand promoting his 1999 book Tripwire, and Cleave went along to a book signing at Whitcoull’s.
It was a commercial hit and more followed. Child would, famously, write a book a year after that, starting each one on the date he began his first, September 1.
Since then the Coventry born, Birmingham-raised Child has sold hundreds of millions of books.
In Too Deep was the most recent of them, released in 2024 and penned by Child and his brother Andrew. (They’re co-authoring, a succession plan of sorts as the 70-year-old Child flirts with Reacher-retirement. Their next, Exit Strategy, is slated for November 2025, and reportedly his last).
For now though, there’s the TV show. That’s a hit too.
His famous character is back on screens, with Prime Video show Reacher and titular star Alan Ritchson returning for its third season (based on 2003’s Persuader) last month.
Action and a moral compass form the foundation of the Reacher world, but it right to call his famous character a vigilante?
Definitely not, Child insists, pointing to his own prose for a straight answer.
“There’s a line in one of the books that says, ‘I don’t want to put the world to rights, I just hate the people that want to put it to wrongs’.”
Like his reluctant fictional hero, Child’s a principled guy, vocalising in generous media interviews his feelings about Trump and the Maga movement; the “embarrassment” of Brexit; his background in trade unions; and support as an “old stoner” for legalising cannabis.
Reacher’s more reactive than anything else; “He’s not going to roam the world looking for crimes to solve”, Child explains.
“The problem, he can’t walk away from certain things.”
Things he can’t ignore: unsolved murders, victims of family violence, banking anomalies (Bad Luck and Trouble) and a West Point ring in a pawn shop (The Midnight Line).
What has he walked away from then? The military, working as a bouncer at a strip club, Roscoe Conklin, a town called Hope.
Judging by the audience appetite, readers and viewers can’t ignore it all either.
There’s something in the stories that strikes a chord with people, whether it’s the thrilling plot and tight writing, or the more existential propositions presented by Reacher – rejecting the establishment, unloosing your tether from society, and challenging things that feel patently unfair.
When you feel like you’re chafing, getting on a bus and leaving town might sound good to a lot of people right now.
Will Reacher ever stop moving, own more than a toothbrush?
And the idea of a plan B in escaping to New Zealand – and from it – has been a common theme in recent years, making headlines and providing narrative fodder.
Will we ever see a Reacher book set in New Zealand? Child is hesitant to see Reacher use his passport – though he did send him to Germany in Night School and Sydney for the short story The Fourth Man.
“I never wanted to make it into a travel book, because if I did that then, you know, Japan would want a book, and everybody would want a book.
“But,” he adds. “If there’s an organic reason, absolutely”.
You can imagine how it could play out. He’s visiting an old army buddy who’s living somewhere like Greymouth or Oban, there’s a fight at the pub – Reacher breaks it up of course – and then the next day a dead body turns up.
Or maybe he just takes his toothbrush to a backcountry hut and enjoys some peace and Kiwi hospitality.