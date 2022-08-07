Lazy weekday lentil soup

Photo / Nassima Rothacker

Putting something super tasty on the table in no time is easy with John Gregory-Smith's Fast Feasts: Quick, Easy Recipes with a Middle Eastern Twist.

John says this dish, based on a classic Iranian soup, is perfect for a cosy lunch. "It's flavoured with warming ginger, piquant black pepper and mellow turmeric. Although it's very easy to throw together, it's definitely worth making a huge batch."

Ingredients

Directions

Heat the oil in a saucepan over a medium heat and add the onions. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes, then add the ginger and cook for a further 5–7 minutes, still stirring, until soft, golden and mellow. Add the cumin, black pepper, turmeric, tomato purée and a good pinch of salt to the pan and mix well. Pour in the lentils and stock and mix well. Bring to the boil, cover, reduce the heat to low and cook for 10 minutes. Using a stick blender, give the soup a pulse to break it down a little. I like it with lots of texture. Chuck the dill and lemon juice into the pan and mix well. Check the seasoning and add salt to taste. Serve immediately with a drizzle of olive oil, extra dill on the side and plenty of bread for dunking.

Edited extract from Fast Feasts: Quick, Easy Recipes with a Middle Eastern Twist by John Gregory-Smith, published by Welbeck. Photography by Nassima Rothacker.