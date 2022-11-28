Colonel Sanders chicken has become a Kiwi favorite, so how much do we spend at KFC? Video / NZ Herald

Colonel Sanders chicken has become a Kiwi favorite, so how much do we spend at KFC? Video / NZ Herald

KFC has opened its first-ever pub, sending fried chicken lovers around the world into a frenzy.

Timed for the Football World Cup, London’s The Old Suffolk Punch was transformed into a KFC-themed British pub fitted with big screens, beer, and fried chicken.

They’ve even changed the name of the pub to The Colonel’s Arms.

KFC Delivery is inviting fans to The Colonel’s Arms, the only pub where you can get KFC delivered straight to your pub table. Fittingly, their tagline is “Chicken’s coming home”, a play on the catchphrase ‘football’s coming home’ used by English fans around the UK.

It promises an “unmatched football viewing experience” with a KFC Delivery bell, beer, and free gravy.

“Meet the Colonel’s Arms in London … football, pints and free chicken straight to your table by #KFCDelivery What more could you want?” KFC wrote on Twitter.

The Colonel's Arms is KFC's first-ever pub. But it's only open for one week! Photo / Twitter, KFC

However, there is a catch.

The pub is only open for a week, between November 25 and December 1.

Another catch is only a small allocation of walk-ins is allowed, with those keen on the KFC pub told they should purchase tickets for entry. Your ticket however does get you a KFC delivery plus a free drink.

Londoners have expressed shock at the concept of a KFC pub, with many doing a double take as they walk past.

One wrote on Twitter: “KFC has turned a Hammersmith pub, The Old Suffolk Punch, into a Colonel Sanders branded bar. This is a crime against our culture. Look at the KFC bucket flower hangings.”

Another said: “Is this a KFC pub? I know I’ve had a couple of beers this evening ... but not that many @KFC_UKI what’s going down in Hammersmith?”

A third commented: “We’ll this scares me and intrigues me in equal measure.”

The KFC pub is not available in New Zealand.