Kyle MacDonald: Should you stay in an unhappy marriage for the sake of the kids?

By Kyle MacDonald
3 mins to read
Mind Matters psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald says it is ultimately unhelpful to stay in an unhappy relationship for the sake of the kids. Photo / Getty

Mind Matters psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald answers your mental health questions.

Q My brother is really unhappy in his marriage, they fight a lot and haven’t been able to sort things out. They have children

