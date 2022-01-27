Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
LifestyleUpdated

Kyle MacDonald: How to mentally prepare for the 'living with it' stage of Covid

4 minutes to read
Omicron is continuing to creep into the community with 34 new cases of the highly-infectious variant reported today. Video / NZ Herald

Omicron is continuing to creep into the community with 34 new cases of the highly-infectious variant reported today. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Herald
By Kyle MacDonald

OPINION:

A red traffic light means STOP. Unless you drive in Auckland, in which case sometimes it means stop, and sometimes it means floor it and hope for the best.

You'd be forgiven for thinking

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.