Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Kyle MacDonald: How to deal with anxiety caused by the Auckland floods

Kyle MacDonald
By
4 mins to read
Kyle MacDonald explains how to deal with anxious emotions caused by the Auckland floods. Photo / Getty Images

Kyle MacDonald explains how to deal with anxious emotions caused by the Auckland floods. Photo / Getty Images

Mind Matters psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald answers your mental health questions.

Q I haven’t slept well since the Auckland floods. Our basement flooded and we lost a few things, but largely we were okay in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle