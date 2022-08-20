Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Kyle MacDonald: How do I get my teenage son out of bed in the mornings?

4 minutes to read
Teenagers are notoriously difficult to get out of bed in the mornings, but it's down to the way they're wired.

Teenagers are notoriously difficult to get out of bed in the mornings, but it's down to the way they're wired.

NZ Herald
By Kyle MacDonald

ADVICE

Q: I can't get my 15-year-old son out of bed in the mornings and I'm worried he's not getting enough sleep. It's turning into a battle, what can I do?

A: Ah yes,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.