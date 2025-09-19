A range of ANKO Portable Blenders has been recalled from Kmart by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Kmart recalls ANKO portable blenders over risk of serious injury

A range of portable blenders sold at Kmart for seven months has been recalled over concerns that they present a risk of serious injury.

The ANKO Portable Blenders were stocked between January 23 and September 2.

“If the base of the product is immersed in water, it may self-activate without pressing the On/Off button,” the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said.

There was a “risk of serious injury, including laceration from the exposed blades, if the product self-activates”.

Consumers are advised to “immediately” stop using the products and place them away from any water.