Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Kmart recalls ANKO portable blenders over risk of serious injury

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A range of ANKO Portable Blenders has been recalled from Kmart by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

A range of ANKO Portable Blenders has been recalled from Kmart by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

A range of portable blenders sold at Kmart for seven months has been recalled over concerns that they present a risk of serious injury.

The ANKO Portable Blenders were stocked between January 23 and September 2.

“If the base of the product is immersed in water, it may self-activate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save