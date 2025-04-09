Advertisement
Kmart cups recalled due to ‘risk of serious injury’

Product safety authorities have ordered the immediate recall of a range of cups sold by Kmart, warning that there is a ‘risk of serious injury’.

The ‘Anko Double Walled Coffee Cups with Lids’ have already caused an injury, and anyone who has bought one has been told to return it immediately for a refund.

“When the cup is filled with hot liquid, the lid may rapidly release and pop off as there is no pressure release valve,” Product Safety NZ said.

“[There is] risk of serious injury from hot liquid or steam burns if the cup lid unexpectedly ejects from the cup,” it added, noting that “an injury has occurred”.

Anko Double Walled Coffee Cups with Lids from Kmart, subject to urgent recall. Photo / Supplied
Anko Double Walled Coffee Cups with Lids from Kmart, subject to urgent recall. Photo / Supplied

The cups were available in three colours: sunset, sage, and black.

They carried the product SKU codes: 43479030, 43479047, 43479054

The products have also been recalled in Australia.

A Kmart spokesperson said the chain urged customers to “immediately stop using the product” and return it to the store, where they will be issued a full refund, even without a receipt.

“We take the quality and safety of our products very seriously,” the spokesperson said.

“Please contact us if you are unable to return the product or have sold or gifted it to another person.”

Save

