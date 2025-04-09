US hikes tariffs to China while pausing others and MP explains old social media posts following death threats. Video / NZ Herald, AFP

Product safety authorities have ordered the immediate recall of a range of cups sold by Kmart, warning that there is a ‘risk of serious injury’.

The ‘Anko Double Walled Coffee Cups with Lids’ have already caused an injury, and anyone who has bought one has been told to return it immediately for a refund.

“When the cup is filled with hot liquid, the lid may rapidly release and pop off as there is no pressure release valve,” Product Safety NZ said.

“[There is] risk of serious injury from hot liquid or steam burns if the cup lid unexpectedly ejects from the cup,” it added, noting that “an injury has occurred”.