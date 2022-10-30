A popular teething toy has been removed from Kmart after Australian stores issued a warning. Photo / 123rf

A popular children’s teething toy has had to be pulled from Kmart shelves over a defect which could potentially lead to death.

A new alert has been issued for the Kmart Australia Anko Teething Llama, which is made of rubber, allowing newborns and infants to chew on it to relieve teething pain.

The cap which seals the mould entry point in one foot has been found to not be secure and could detach from the toy completely.

Product Safety Australia has issued an urgent warning to any Aussie parents who may have bought the toy.

“If the cap detaches from the teether, it can pose a choking hazard for young children, which can lead to severe injury or death,” the organisation said.

This popular kids' teething toy has been removed from Kmart stores due to a choking hazard. Photo / Kmart

Anyone who has bought the toy is being urged to immediately stop using it and return it to their nearest Kmart store for a complete refund.

The products have been sold across hundreds of Kmart stores nationally and internationally, as well as online.

The toy was previously available online in New Zealand, however it appears to have been pulled from the website. Kmart NZ has not issued their own recall notice.

A link for the toy still appears in Google search. Photo / Supplied

Dates of concern range between April 27 to October 21, 2022, according to Kmart Australia’s recall notice.

The keycode of the product is 43144082 and APN number 9341108951179.

- Additional reporting NZ Herald