Kiwis’ Christmas dinner habits revealed: Which tradition are we ditching this year?

Kiwis' Christmas habits are giving major Grinch energy this silly season. Photo / 123rf

Compared to those celebrating in the Northern Hemisphere, a Kiwi Christmas has its own unique traditions.

With a Christmas Day that is often filled with sunshine, not snow, and a day that often includes beaches and barbecues as opposed to a turkey feast by the fire, December 25 in the Southern Hemisphere is governed by its own festive rules, and we’ve come to love our Christmas quirks just the same.

However, Kiwis seem to be shirking Christmas traditions altogether this year, with long-held practices taking the backseat in favour of a new wave of behaviour.

Whether it be cost of living pressures and the stress of a big year, or general pop culture fatigue and growing awareness of consumerism, habits are changing and a new array of celebration practices are being brought to the forefront.

Woolworths conducted a survey of 1505 New Zealanders aged 18-plus from November 20-26, 2023, analysing which traditions were festive failsafes or faux pas during the holidays — and the results may surprise you.

Here are a few familiar Christmas customs that Kiwis are grinching about this silly season — and which ones are here to stay.

Mariah gets exiled from Christmas

For many, the sound of carols on radio stations and grocery supermarket speakers is the catalyst for cheer, with Christmas trees being dragged in from the garage and wishlists being Blu-Tacked on the fridge.

However, for many Kiwis, carols instil more fury than festive joy in 2023 — especially when one particular high-note-hitting Christmas icon starts singing about her tall ask from Santa.

According to the survey, over a third of Kiwis think Christmas music (particularly Mariah Carey’s hit song All I Want for Christmas Is You) repeatedly played during the holidays takes the cake as the most annoying aspect of festivities.

This pet peeve is closely followed by Christmas enthusiasts’ relentless Elf on the Shelf antics, with 33 per cent revealing this Christmas classic gives them a major ick when the holidays roll in.

Booze gets the boot

Try switching up your drinking habits by only enjoying a glass in a social setting to celebrate something. Photo / 123rf

For many, Christmas Day isn’t toasted without a warm glass of spiced eggnog or a tall flute of bubbles in hand.

Even the quintessential pudding is chock-a-block full of brandy.

However, the often boozy holiday is starting to move towards being alcohol-free, with over a third of Kiwis going teetotal for the tidings and entering the silly season sober.

For those looking for a tipple come Christmas, 28 per cent will be raising festive spirits with a glass of Champagne and 27 per cent are, instead, opting for an ice-cold beer.

The proof is not in the pudding

Christmas pudding. Picture / Babiche Martens

Regarding dinner come December 25, dessert is often crowned the best part of Christmas feasting.

Whether championed by the iconic fruit cake or the Kiwi staple pavlova, a day of eating is not quite finished without a festive pud and the ensuing words of praise.

But throwing a spanner into the works this season are new stats which are shedding light on Kiwis’ lazy streaks.

It has been revealed almost one-third of Kiwis have passed off a dessert as home-made when it was store-bought.

This tall Yuletide tale is more common than a pair of socks in your stocking, an uncouth political conversation over entrees or a distant relative going too hard on the Christmas cocktails pre-meal.

Passing off a packaged pud as home-made may not be an impossible feat this festive season. However, it will definitely put you at the top of Santa’s naughty list — and ours too.

Potluck or bad luck?

Christmas etiquette can be a hard nut to crack — especially when members of your extended family are in the merry mix.

And the Woolworths survey shows Kiwis are divided over what counts as good manners and bad form this festive season.

One-third of hosts happily admitted to taking charge of the entire meal come Christmas, while 42 per cent thought requesting guests contribute a plate was not too much to ask.

A whopping eight out of 10 guests agreed they would bring a dish when being hosted, proving that turning up empty-handed is a Noël no-no this Christmas.

Kiwis go ham

A glazed Christmas ham. Photo / Getty Images

It seems Kiwis are picking sides when it comes to their Christmas protein, hailing ham as supreme when it comes to the centrepiece of the festive feast.

New Zealanders have unwrapped their love for pork, with 82 per cent savouring the glazed goodness of a traditional ham for Christmas celebrations.

In a close second place, Kiwis can’t live without their quintessential national treasure: the pavlova.

One in two people say a fruit-stacked pavlova on dinner tables is vital for the festive feels and is a non-negotiable for Christmas buffs and patriotic Kiwis alike.

We’re just a bunch of softies

Seems us Kiwis are a mushy bunch this merry season.

When it came to asking Kiwis what their favourite part about Christmas was, presents and feasts were spurned in favour of a heartwarming Yuletide joy.

Nine in 10 people said that spending time with family and friends was the best thing about the silly season, proving New Zealanders may be a tough crowd when it comes to their staunch rugby support and Bird of the Year voting, but when it comes to Christmas, they’re mushier than a well-creamed Christmas pudding.