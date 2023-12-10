A mini pavlova wreath. Photo / Melanie Jenkins

Vanya Insull’s show-stopping puddings make light work of Christmas Day, with all the hard work done in advance.

Brownie trifle. Photo / Melanie Jenkins

Brownie trifle

Serves 10 to 12

I have never been a huge fan of traditional trifle, so I came up with my own recipe using a brownie and berries instead. It is so delicious, and everyone who makes it loves it!

300g frozen raspberries

3 Tbsp caster sugar

250g fresh strawberries, sliced

2 cups cream, whipped

600g ready-made custard

125g fresh raspberries, to serve

2 x 30g Flake bars, to serve

1 Tbsp icing sugar, to serve

Brownie

200g butter, melted

1¾ cup brown sugar

2 eggs

½ cup cocoa powder

1½ cups self-raising flour

Method

1. To make the brownie: Preheat the oven to 170C fanbake. Line a 27cm by 17cm slice tin with baking paper.

2. Whisk together the butter and sugar. Add the eggs and cocoa, whisking well after each addition. Sift in the flour and fold gently to combine.

3. Transfer to the prepared tin. Bake for 20–25 minutes, until cooked through but soft on the outside. Allow to cool, then cut into 2.5cm squares, separate into three equal piles and set aside.

4. To make the raspberry sauce, place the frozen raspberries and caster sugar in a microwave-proof bowl or jug and microwave on high for one minute. Stir, microwave for another minute, then stir again. Set aside to cool.

5. To assemble the trifle, arrange half the strawberries in the base of a trifle dish or large serving bowl. Top with a third of the cooled raspberry sauce, then a third of the brownie pieces. Carefully spoon in half the whipped cream.

6. Add a layer of custard and smooth it to the edges with a spoon. Add another third of the raspberry sauce, a second layer of brownie pieces and then the remaining strawberries.

7. Add the remaining custard and smooth to the edges, then top with the remaining brownie pieces and raspberry sauce. Finish with the remaining whipped cream and gently smooth the top. Chill for at least three hours before serving.

8. Just before serving, decorate the top with the fresh raspberries, crumbled Flake bar and a sprinkle of icing sugar.

Tips and tricks

This trifle is even better if you make it a day in advance and store it in the fridge overnight.

Chocolate whip cheesecake cups. Photo / Melanie Jenkins

Chocolate whip cheesecake cups with berries

Serves four to six

These deconstructed cheesecake cups have it all — a crumbly cookie base, a creamy chocolate cheesecake centre and a tart berry sauce. They can be prepared the day before and topped with fresh berries just before serving.

150g plain biscuits

80g butter, melted

2 cups frozen mixed berries

2 Tbsp caster sugar

100g milk chocolate

225g cream cheese, softened

½ cup icing sugar

1 cup cream

Sliced fresh strawberries, to serve

Method

1. To make the cookie crumbs, place the biscuits in a food processor and blitz to a fine crumb. Add the butter and blitz again until combined.

2. To make the berry coulis, combine the berries and sugar in a pot and simmer over a gentle heat until the berries have broken down. Mash any large berries if need be. Set aside to cool, then chill until needed.

3. To make the chocolate whip, break the chocolate into a microwave-proof bowl and microwave in bursts until melted. Allow to cool slightly.

4. Place the cream cheese and icing sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer and whisk until smooth. With the mixer still running, slowly pour in half the cream. Once combined, add the remainder of the cream and continue to whip until soft peaks form.

5. Remove the bowl from the mixer. Gently pour in the cooled melted chocolate, carefully folding it through to create chocolate swirls. Do not combine completely.

6. To assemble, divide half the cookie crumbs between four to six glass tumblers. Add half the chocolate whip, then half the berry coulis. Repeat with the remaining cookie crumbs, chocolate whip and berry coulis.

7. Chill for at least four hours or overnight, before serving topped with the strawberries.

Tips and tricks

This recipe makes enough for 4 large or 6 small portions.

You can use Super Wine biscuits, Marie biscuits or arrowroot biscuits in this recipe.

Swap the milk chocolate for dark chocolate, Caramilk or white chocolate if you prefer.

Mini pavlova wreath. Photo / Melanie Jenkins

Mini pavlova wreath

Serves 10

This extravagant festive wreath is spectacular to look at, but actually very easy to put together, because everything can be made in advance and assembled on the day.

¼ cup passionfruit curd

250g strawberries

125g raspberries

125g blueberries

125g pomegranate seeds

3 kiwifruit, peeled and sliced

Flesh of 1 mango, sliced

1 Tbsp icing sugar, to dust

1 handful fresh mint sprigs, to serve

30g Flake bar, to serve

2 cups cream, whipped, to serve

Mini pavlovas

4 egg whites

1 tsp white vinegar

1 tsp vanilla essence

1 cup caster sugar

Raspberry drizzle

1 cup frozen raspberries

1 Tbsp caster sugar

Chocolate sauce

120 g dark chocolate

¾ cup cream

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 170C fanbake. Line two baking trays with baking paper.

2. To make the mini pavlovas: Place the egg whites in the bowl of a stand mixer and whisk on high speed until stiff peaks form. Add the vinegar and vanilla then whisk again on a slow speed.

3. Increase the speed to medium and gradually add the sugar. Whisk on high speed for five minutes until stiff and glossy.

4. Spoon 10 rounds of meringue onto the prepared trays. Reduce the oven temperature to 120C and bake for 40 minutes, until crisp to the touch.

5. Turn off the oven and allow the pavlovas to cool completely in the oven with the door ajar. Once cool, store in an airtight container in the pantry for up to four days.

6. To make the raspberry drizzle: Combine the raspberries and sugar in a microwave-proof bowl or jug and microwave on high for one minute. Stir, microwave for another 20 seconds, then stir again. Set aside to cool, then chill until needed.

7. To make the chocolate sauce: Break the chocolate into a microwave-proof bowl, add the cream and microwave for 90 seconds. Allow to sit for two minutes then stir until smooth. Chill until needed (you may have to warm it slightly before serving).

8. To assemble the wreath: Place ramekins of chocolate sauce, raspberry drizzle and passionfruit curd on a large serving platter. Add the Mini pavlovas in a circular pattern. Fill in the gaps with the fresh fruit. Sprinkle with the icing sugar and garnish with mint sprigs and crumbled Flake bar. Serve accompanied by bowls of whipped cream.

Tips and tricks

The mini pavlovas, chocolate sauce and raspberry drizzle can be made up to four days ahead of time and stored in airtight containers until needed.

You can even slice up the mango and kiwifruit in advance, to save you time on Christmas Day.

Feel free to add your favourite fruits. Blackberries, cherries, pineapple, melon and grapes would all work well. Freshly cut limes can add another pop of green.

Edited extract from Summer Favourites by Vanya Insull, photography by Melanie Jenkins (Flash Studios), published by Allen & Unwin, RRP $39.99.



