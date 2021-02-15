Kiwi YouTube beauty influencer ShaaanXo ties the knot to longtime love in the Bay of Plenty

The Kiwi beauty influencer tied the knot to her longtime love. Photo / Instagram

Kiwi YouTuber and beauty guru Shannon Harris has wed longtime love Hamish Kennard at a breathtaking ceremony in the Bay of Plenty.

The pair tied the knot at the picturesque Black Walnut Venue in Whakamarama on Saturday, luckily sneaking in their nuptials before coronavirus restrictions came in to place.

Harris took to Instagram to share a photo of the pair and a romantic caption: "This is exactly what it feels like, when I can't go to sleep, unless you're laying next to me. Feels like we're falling for the first time. 13.2.21 more photos and details to follow!"

\

Harris shared another post shortly after, stating that the romantic ceremony, amongst the trees, was the "best day" of her life.

She went on to share her nerves in the lead up to her big walk down the aisle.

"I was so nervous for the ceremony - I was so scared of messing up, everyone staring at me etc. but it was so special and everything and more we could have hoped for. All I saw was Hamish. It was happy, emotional, a little bit funny and full of love."

Harris and Kennard, who is an entrepreneur and ex-YouTuber, met in their hometown of Palmerston North and have documented their lives and milestones for over eight years.

Harris wore a bespoke spaghetti strap dress with a v-neckline, high leg split and full skirt by Kiwi designer Trish Peng. The Groom wore a classically tailored Rembrandt suit, paired with a relaxed look featuring no tie.

Harris documented the process of finding a dress on her YouTube channel, which boasts a mind-blowing 3.11 million subscribers. She has a collective following of around 9 million, across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Since launching in 2009, Shaaanxo became one of YouTube's most popular channels and in 2017 Harris was named as one of the year's top global beauty influencers by Forbes.

Harris also created her own empire based out of New Zealand, leveraging her following to create her very own beauty brand, xoBeauty.