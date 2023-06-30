A young Kiwi woman has aired her frustrations over “picking up” singles while at the gym after she tried to catch the attention of an attractive man while he was working out.

Hannah Rose revealed in a video on TikTok that she “refuses to use dating apps” and, instead, hopes to meet potential love interests the old-fashioned way.

Given the modern dating culture however, which is mostly comprised of eggplant emojis and unwarranted d*** pics, Hannah shared that she didn’t know how to approach love in the current age.

“How are you supposed to pick people up? I don’t understand it,” she vented in the video.

“I know I’m not supposed to be looking at guys in the gym. I know I’m not supposed to be picking up people in the gym. But it’s the only place I go where there’s men at – so give me a break.”

Her remarks seemed to point out the trend where women film and then call out men at the gym for their “creepy” behaviour.

This gave rise to the TikTok user making her own video after exercising near a “really attractive” gym-goer for just under an hour, going on to say that she tried to make eye contact with him multiple times.

“The whole time I was working out I was like, ‘This guy’s really attractive, I want to talk to him’. How the f**k do you do that, though?” she questioned.

“I felt like I kept looking over but he never looked at me. Never caught on once looking at me, so I couldn’t accidentally catch eyes with him.”

The man was allegedly “very focused” during his workout and she wasn’t keen on annoying or interrupting him.

“How am I supposed to talk to this guy? And I just didn’t,” she said.

“He picked up his things and left, then I left, and what the f**k, honestly, how do you do this? He’s probably got a wife. What am I supposed to say? ‘I like your gym shorts’?”

Multiple people shared their frustrations in the comment section of the clip, which gained 110,600 views.

Others offered the social media user advice on how to start a conversation with someone at the gym.

“Old person here. Pre-Tinder, a swipe was direct eye contact, not once but twice. If you got that you had permission to approach. #simplertimes,” one shared.

A man on the social media platform shared that the gym-goer may have seemed uninterested in her as he didn’t want to appear “creepy” if he approached her.

“I get it, which is why I’m not expecting men to do anything – I’m trying to get better at approaching them myself,” Hannah replied.

“I’m new to dating, it’s not always safe to initiate conversations with men and I’m not using apps so let me work up to it! All of my relationships have been initiated by me, a woman. We have to deal with it too, this is not exclusive to men.

“Having to figure out whether someone’s taken or what we’re going to say to them, women have to do that, too. It’s daunting to everybody. This is everyday life as a single woman as well.”