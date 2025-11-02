Advertisement
Kiwi star Keara Tyler on surviving near‑death crash and finding her acting dream

Leena Tailor
Woman's Day·
5 mins to read

Once told she’d never move again, Keara Tyler found strength in her son and a new form of film. Photo / Woman's Day

Keara Tyler was watching American Idol at age 10 when popstar Adam Lambert changed her life.

“I was blown away by his stage presence and charisma,” the 26-year-old actress recalls as her 2-year-old son Wolfe babbles away in the background. “And I went, ‘I want to do that!’ He said

