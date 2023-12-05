The pair are banned from Bunnings after their stunt. Photo / Layla Kelly

A Kiwi woman has revealed the X-rated reason she was banned from Bunnings, saying police were even called after her saucy actions were caught on camera.

33-year-old Layla Kelly pulled the stunt in the Porirua branch to promote her online business, taking her underwear off and appearing to leave it in the store.

Wandering the aisles with fellow Kiwi content creator Elisa Wilson, the pair both dropped their knickers before draping their smalls over products in the aisles.

Kelly insists she took her undies with her. Photo / Layla Kelly

Kelly wrote online that they were “doing it for the dads” and told the Daily Mail she left her undies for the “hard-working tradies”.

“Call the Hazmat,” one unimpressed Bunnings shopper wrote in the comments.

She told the Mail that Bunnings contacted police after recognising their store in the video - and police came straight to her door.

Kelly described her conversation with officers as “really serious”.

“It was about 9pm when they knocked on my door, and my first thought was, ‘S**t, someone has died,’” Kelly said.

“But then they said, ‘We need to talk to you about a video you made at Bunnings.’”

Kelly shared other videos from the store, some even more X-rated than her dropping her knickers, but captioned many as coming from Home Depot - a US outlet.

Layla Kelly claims to be making big money from her OnlyFans content. Photo / Layla Kelly

She said the pair had been trespassed but also insisted the underwear video was all in jest and said they removed their undies from the store before they left.

“Apparently that doesn’t matter much because I’m not allowed back,” she said.

They face a big fine if they step back inside the store in the next two years but, based on Kelly’s estimates of her earnings, she looks well-placed to pay up.

Kelly, who sells content on OnlyFans, claims to have earned $320,000 in the last year selling her adult material, racking up $48,000 in one month alone.