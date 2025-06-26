But it turns out the Portugal team kit does not come cheap, with prices climbing over $140 for basic kids’ gear. Reluctantly, I turned to a place I’ve only ever turned once before, Temu.

What I thought I was ordering. Photo / Temu

I knew the risks as I added a basic black “Ronaldo 7″ hoodie to my cart, rolling the cheaply made dice as I ordered from the Chinese e-commerce company.

I factored in potential risks by ordering two sizes up, assuming the worst that could happen would be if it arrived a tad too tight for my strapping young lad.

Five days later, the package arrived, and as I opened the bag, it became clear that while $140 was too much to spend on a hoodie, $15 was not enough.

Its iron-on letters were ironed, but not on. The 7 appeared better suited to a 7-Eleven than the football team, and something seemed to be off with the arms.

What actually arrived. Photo / NZ Herald

One sleeve only came down to the waist of the sweatshirt, and the other seemed to cascade far beyond it.

Armed with a measuring tape, I went to inspect and make sure I wasn’t imagining this catastrophic difference, only to find a whopping 11cm length difference in the arms.

The hoodie appeared to be a lesson in quality control. Photos / NZ Herald

In a lesson in quality control, one arm seemed to have been sewn on from an infant’s sweatshirt, at 23cm, while the other appeared to be a correct size 8, at 34cm.

Naturally, I immediately documented it in all its glory for social media, before contacting Temu customer support, who instantly refunded me.

Not only did I get my $15 back, but it turns out not even Temu wanted this jumper. They practically begged me to keep the worst thing to happen to Ronaldo since his bronze sculpture.

So what does one do with a sweatshirt with two drastically different arm lengths, that’s one wash away from spelling out “RON DO”?

Maybe I donate it to the sculptor Emanuel Santos and let his infamous bust, finally, have a body?

Could this be a match made in football faux pas heaven? Photos / Getty Images and NZ Herald

Or more likely, do I beg my DIY-savvy mother to cut the sleeves off, try and fix the iron-on letters and make it wearable for this brief moment in time?

Ultimately, I plan to wait for my son to lose it at school, look disappointed when he does, hope his next fad is sewing and never Temu again.

