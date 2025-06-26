Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Kiwi mum’s hilarious Cristiano Ronaldo Temu fail

Jenni Mortimer
By
Chief Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

An ode to Cristiano Ronaldo went horribly wrong with this Temu order. Photos / Getty Images and NZ Herald

An ode to Cristiano Ronaldo went horribly wrong with this Temu order. Photos / Getty Images and NZ Herald

The interests and phases of a growing child are endless, relentless and expensive for parents attempting to keep up.

As for my now 6-year-old son and me, we’ve gone through the motions of construction vehicles, dinosaurs, Transformers, Godzilla, Marvel and Minecraft – the latter despite the fact he has never

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle