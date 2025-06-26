An ode to Cristiano Ronaldo went horribly wrong with this Temu order. Photos / Getty Images and NZ Herald
The interests and phases of a growing child are endless, relentless and expensive for parents attempting to keep up.
As for my now 6-year-old son and me, we’ve gone through the motions of construction vehicles, dinosaurs, Transformers, Godzilla, Marvel and Minecraft – the latter despite the fact he has neverplayed it.
Now, having just turned 6 and signed up for soccer, he’s in his Cristiano Ronaldo stage, aka the so-called “G.O.A.T” of the football world.
At my son’s primary school, they don’t have to wear a uniform, so he and two of his buddies wear Ronaldo’s Portugal kit like it’s mandated, refusing to pop a sweatshirt over “lucky number 7″, despite plummeting winter temperatures.
So, in an attempt to keep my son warm, still rock Ronaldo and not financially buy into another potential fad that breaks the bank - here’s looking at you, Transformers – I scoured the internet for an affordable Ronaldo sweatshirt.