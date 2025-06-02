National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) forecaster Chris Brandolino said rain-bearing low-pressure systemscould be frequently passing across Aotearoa during the coming winter months.
“That usually brings with it higher chances of rain and warmer temperatures.”
The forecaster also predicted a wetter than normal months ahead.
Residents in Christchurch will start to see negative temperatures at the end of the week with -2C lows expected overnight on Thursday and Friday. The highs will hit 15C today and tomorrow, dropping to 13C and 10C on Wednesday and Thursday.
By the weekend, the low will have moved off and a cold snap will hit the country.
‘We’re going to have cold snaps, we’re going to have frosts, but they are probably going to be less frequent than what is typical of winter," Brandolino said.
He said there were going to be fewer southerlies during the winter.
“There will be some southerlies, but just a lack of them. Consequently, we are going to see less in the way of cold snaps.”
Brandolino suggested next weekend would be a good weekend for skiers and snowboarders to head for the slopes.