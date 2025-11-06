Advertisement
Kiwi Linda Radosinska, diagnosed with brain tumour at 39, turns her trauma into art

Jenni Mortimer
Chief Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Neurospicy Art is a 109-piece art collection by Linda Radosinska. Photo / Supplied

Linda Radosinska was just 39 when doctors found a golf ball-sized tumour in her brain during what she thought would be a routine MRI in March.

What followed turned the Kiwi’s world upside down as she struggled to rebuild her life and mental health after what could have been

