Kiwi fashion star Lili Sumner stuns in the latest cover of Viva Magazine

Lili Sumner on the cover of VIVA Magazine Volume Two, that goes on sale on Monday. Photo / Supplied

Viva Magazine volume two goes on sale on today, featuring Kiwi cover star Lili Sumner.

Sumner, one of New Zealand's most successful fashion models and a budding film-maker, has recently returned from her New York base to her hometown of Napier, Hawke's Bay.

Sumner has graced the covers of top magazines around the world, including Vogue, and last year released her first short film Lucan Asks Why starring Coco Gordon-Moore, daughter of Sonic Youth frontwoman Kim Gordon, with Gucci hosting the launch party in New York.

Lili Sumner on the cover of VIVA Magazine Volume Two, that goes on sale on Monday. Photo / Supplied

Both writing and film-making are in her blood. A documentary called This Way of Life made by her mother Barbara Sumner Burstyn and stepfather Thomas Burstyn was shortlisted for an Oscar in 2012, and her father is Academy Award-winning film editor John Gilbert, whose films include The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The World's Fastest Indian and Hackshaw Ridge.

In this issue of Viva Magazine, Lili writes about her return home, her career and coming home due to Covid-19 to reconnect with friends, family and landscape that have helped shape her creative free spirit.

Lili with her nieces Frankie McElhinney, on her pony Lara (left), and Zana Crow on her pony Holly, at the horse yard in Bayview. Photographer / Guy Coombes

"When we heard Lili was returning home, we knew we had to have her on the cover of our magazine, which celebrates the return of our creative talent, the best of our culture and everything that Aotearoa has to offer as we head in to summer," said Viva Magazine editor Amanda Linnell.

Viva Magazine features the latest beauty, fashion, culture, food and design from around the country including an in-depth profile on prolific artist Karl Maughan and a photoshoot with New Zealand musicians before they hit the road for tours and festivals this summer and remote places to stay from Waiheke Island to Wanaka that offer total seclusion.