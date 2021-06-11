Kiwi fashion label Georgia Alice closing after nearly a decade: 'Like breaking a part of myself'

After nearly ten years, Kiwi designer Georgia Currie (left) is closing down her beloved label. Photo / Rebecca Zephyr

A Kiwi fashion label that dressed stars all over the world and created a community for women has closed down.

After nearly a decade, Georgia Alice is calling it quits - a decision founder and designer Georgia Currie says was like "breaking a part of myself".

"Today is the last day of Georgia Alice," she wrote on her Instagram page yesterday.

"How do you even sum up a decade?

"Thank you forever to the stylists, photographers, models, stores, buyers, my team members, writers and all collaborators who have been part of this incredibly magical journey. But mostly all my heart to all the customers, you really made my dreams come true."

She told Vogue Australia the decision came after lockdown gave her the first real break from work in nearly ten years.

"It gave me a moment of quiet to think about happiness and where my values now sit."

The Christchurch-born designer is currently pregnant with her second child and says becoming a mum has led her to rethink what kind of world she wants to raise her kids in.

Celebrities from Hailey Bieber to Solange have worn Georgia's designs. Photo / Vogue

"After the past year we all have a responsibility to go inward, and really look at how we have been functioning within the societal constructs and how it affects those around us," she told the magazine.

"I'm not the same person I was nine years ago. You grow as a human, you change. 'GA' feels as though it's come to a natural end, and now I'm ready for phase two."

Currie's love of fashion became a reality when injuries and burnout forced her to give up her first passion, ballet. An internship buying and merchandising fashion at a department store inspired her to study fashion and start her own label. She debuted her first collection of pieces in 2012 and gave the label her name - Alice is her middle name.

Lorde shared a behind-the-scenes snap of the outfit she wore in her new music video. Photo / Lorde

Her simple, classic pieces have been worn the world over by the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Solange and stocked everywhere from Lane Crawford to Net-A-Porter. Hailey Bieber has also sported her designs, most recently wearing her Lucia strapless cutout crepe mini dress in Vogue's 7 Days, 7 Looks video series.

And a bit closer to home, Kiwi songstress Lorde wore a Georgia Alice top and skirt in the music video for Solar Power which dropped today.

She also wore the designer's Knit Pearl top in the cover art for the album.

Georgia released her first collection of pieces in 2012. Photo / File

And the women who wear her clothes have formed their own community, adopting the slogan "GA forever."

What's next for the designer and mum of two? Whatever it is won't be happening quickly, she told Vogue, but she "absolutely" will find a way to make clothes again.

"But in a different way. I want things to be more meaningful, slower. I want to produce in a way that helps my community and doesn't harm the earth."

The Herald has reached out to Currie for comment.