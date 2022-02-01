The Kiwi blogger is about to become a mum. Photo / Supplied

Jaime Ridge is expecting her first child with fiance Tommy Bates.

The 28-year-old fashion blogger and socialite revealed the news with a sweet photo shared to Instagram.

Underneath the photo, which shows her pregnant stomach, she wrote, "Captured by my husband at 38 weeks".

Ridge is the daughter of Kiwi television personality and real estate agent Sally Ridge. Last month, there was speculation that the couple could be returning to Aotearoa to tie the knot on Waiheke Island.

It comes after Ridge hit out at Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Government in January over the "completely unconstitutional" MIQ system after missing out on a room while stuck in the US.

The influencer said she had been contacted by hundreds of her followers who are also unable to get back into New Zealand due to the ongoing MIQ system.

"How the hell do you get a spot in MIQ?" Ridge wrote in an Instagram story.

"Number 9000 in the 'queue' yesterday and I'm just absolutely baffled. The flights are booked and have been for weeks, then the Govt changed the rules (again) ... Who is running this show. A complete lack of competence. Just a bunch of muppets.

Ridge and her fiance are currently in Los Angeles. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

"@jacindaardern your lack of compassion for those people abroad is mind-boggling. You need to learn to practise what you preach."

Based off her Instagram account, Jaime Ridge is in Los Angeles at the moment with Bates - who works for social media company Snapchat.

Some of Ridge's most recent posts show her visiting and dining in LA museums and Palm Springs resort spas.

Ridge currently runs the fashion blog Jaime Dillon Ridge and has 51,000 followers on Instagram.