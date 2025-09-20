Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Kiwi family’s Holocaust connection remembered in new book Saving Elli

Kasia De Vydt-Jillings
NZ Woman's Weekly·
8 mins to read

Marcel Hakkens and his wife Gloria found Elli alive and well in Brazil. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

Marcel Hakkens and his wife Gloria found Elli alive and well in Brazil. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

More than 80 years ago in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam, young Dutch couple Jo and Frits Hakkens risked everything, hiding and raising a Jewish toddler named Elli Szanowski as their own.

Their actions saved Elli’s life – even though, after 1944, they never saw her again.

But decades later in New Zealand,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save