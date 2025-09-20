For Jo, the war years meant finding courage in impossible moments. She was working as a nanny and housekeeper for Elli’s family when the little girl’s father, Abraham, a tailor, was rounded up with many other Jews while he was out buying a birthday gift for his wife, Gita. He was sent to Mauthausen concentration camp in Austria.

Fearing for her life, Gita fled Amsterdam with the help of Frits, who meticulously created false identity papers allowing her to cross borders into neutral Switzerland.

The journey would have been impossible with her two daughters Leny, then 3, and Elli, 14 months. So she entrusted their care to two separate families.

Elli, age 2, during her time with Frits and Jo. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

For more than two years, Elli lived with Jo and Frits, who would hide her when necessary in a concealed compartment between the two floors of their apartment.

Their home was raided more than once, yet Elli remained undiscovered.

Once, when Marcel’s older brother Richard was gravely ill as a baby with diphtheria and was rushed to the hospital, Jo and Frits had to leave Elli home alone.

Gloria, who met Marcel and his family the day they moved to the quiet Kāpiti Coast town of Paekākāriki in 1960, recalls Jo sharing more about this event years later.

“I was absolutely stunned they could hide a child that young,” says Gloria, 71. “She told me they often had to tie her down into her hiding place.

“I asked her, ‘Didn’t she scream?’ But I clearly remember Jo replying, ‘No. She was just a good little girl.’”

Eventually, towards the end of the war, their resistance efforts, which included Frits sabotaging Luftwaffe planes, caught the attention of the Gestapo. They made the heartbreaking decision to move Elli to another family.

To protect her in case they were interrogated, Jo and Frits never knew the details of her next hiding place.

Marcel, after migrating to New Zealand, grew up in a small, tight-knit community, playing soccer at the end of the street with his then-neighbour and childhood friend Gloria.

Jo and Frits in Paekākāriki in 1969. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

“One day on the tennis courts, Marcel asked to take me to a movie at my father’s cinema,” smiles Gloria. “The kids all thought he only asked me out to get a free movie ticket. But my parents adored him, so he never paid again.”

Sitting side by side, the devoted husband and wife tell the Weekly how Jo and Frits passed away from cancer in their early 50s, without realising their dream of finding Elli.

Once their own five children were grown up, Gloria began searching in earnest for Elli, sending letters to Holocaust centres in the Netherlands, Argentina, Australia and Yad Vashem, the official memorial institution of Israel that remembers the victims of the Holocaust and honours those who risked their lives to save others.

In 2001, they met Frits’ brother Jos in the Netherlands. He was just a child during the war, but he gave them a surname for Elli – albeit spelt incorrectly – and a few scraps of memory.

“The way I saw it, there were three options,” says Gloria. “Either she had gone to Australia, Argentina or the terrible scenario I imagined was she’d been caught after leaving Jo and Frits and gone to Auschwitz, where children were sent to the gas chambers.

“The Germans kept really good records, so if that had happened, I thought I’d find a record. When I couldn’t, I thought that she must be alive somewhere.”

Marcel and Gloria spent more than a decade searching for Elli. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

But after 15 years of searching with no progress, Gloria had all but given up.

Then in 2010, Marcel took their 8-year-old grandson Caleb to see The Power of Good, a documentary about Sir Nicholas Winton, who rescued hundreds of Jewish children from Czechoslovakia.

The next day, Caleb returned full of questions for Gloria, and she discussed his great-grandparents’ bravery and how her search for Elli had been unsuccessful.

“He said, ‘You have to keep trying, Nana. You have to try one more time’,” recalls Gloria.

Inspired by Caleb’s enthusiasm, she sent one more email to Yad Vashem.

Again, the response apologetically explained there was no record of anyone with that name, but this time it suggested she place a note in the Dutch magazine Aarnspraak, which shares World War II resistance and Holocaust survivors’ stories.

Gloria wrote a few lines describing Elli, Jo and Frits, and the family connection.

Six weeks later, Marcel opened an email with the subject line, “I think I am the one you’re looking for.”

“It was just a miracle the way we found her,” says Gloria, explaining that Elli’s sister Leny, who lives in Los Angeles, had read the magazine while recovering from a broken leg and immediately alerted Elli in Brazil.

The sisters had moved there with their mother after the war.

“We were totally overcome with disbelief,” remembers Marcel.

To ensure it was the right person, he suggested they video call each other and asked that Elli show a photo of her toddler self.

“But before she even put the photo up, I knew it was her because she looked so much like the photo I had in my hand,” says Marcel. “We both actually held up the exact same photo. That’s when all the tears started to flow. I told her, ‘You know you’re the daughter my mum never had.’”

Elli arriving in NZ. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

In March 2011, Elli and Leny flew to New Zealand to meet Marcel and his older brother Richard, who has since passed away. Middle brother Cees lived in Europe.

“It was like they were siblings,” says Gloria. “There was an immediate family connection, and she kept saying, ‘You are my brothers.’”

Laughing, they share how Elli was delighted by Kiwi classics, like fish and chips, and learning how to drink through a Tim Tam straw. But most moving of all was taking Elli to Jo and Frits’ graves in Paraparaumu.

Deeply grateful for all they did for her, Elli began the process of having Jo and Frits formally recognised for their contributions during the war.

Marcel, a friend and Elli during her NZ trip. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

In 2012, Jo and Frits were posthumously awarded the Righteous Among the Nations medal at Parliament. They are the only New Zealanders to have received the honour.

Now Jo and Frits’ story has been brought to life in a new book, Saving Elli, written by internationally acclaimed author Doug Gold.

“I just feel it completes a scenario of events and categorises my mum and dad in a way they can be honoured,” says Marcel.

“A lot of people have said they were heroes. But it was because of the circumstances that they were compelled to do what they believed was the right thing to do. We can all take some lessons out of that.

“In a world where life’s a bit crazy, we can all do something for someone to make a difference, and that’s something I often share with people. When we see prejudice or injustice, we all have the choice to stand up and ultimately do something about it.”

Jo and Frits’ story has been brought to life in a new book, Saving Elli, by Doug Gold. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

Gloria praises the author, enthusing, “Doug did an incredible job. He went to Austria and Amsterdam, and did so much research, plus he told us things we didn’t know.

“It’s filled in pieces of the jigsaw puzzle for us. He has honoured all those who risked their lives in the same way.”

Marcel and Gloria are still in regular contact with Elli, now 84. Their hope is that their children and grandchildren, as well as Elli’s descendants, will keep up the treasured connection that was almost lost to history.

“Elli’s granddaughter contacted me this morning,” says Marcel. “I said to her, as we’re getting older, it’s vital they keep the contact to ensure our intertwined history doesn’t die with our generation.”

Saving Elli by Doug Gold (Allen & Unwin, $37.99).