Candy Lane is kicking up her heels and feeling so blessed. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

When Kiwi dancing icon Candy Lane decided to pack up her life and move across the ditch, she imagined long days spent in the sun with a drink in her hand and her partner Ricky Hancock by her side – and maybe the occasional day of work.

While she stuck to that plan for the first few months in Queensland, she couldn’t resist the call of the dance studio. Now, two years after the move, she admits she often takes just one day off a week.

“Every day I say to myself, ‘I need to take more days off,’ but I get caught up in it,” the 65-year-old smiles. “I love teaching kids – it’s so rewarding. It was a great plan at the time, but I’ve come to accept this is what my retirement looks like.”

Candy still trains competitive dancers and judges competitions, and she has even stepped back on to the dance floor in recent months to support her young students.

“I have some little ones who don’t have a partner, so I took to the floor at the last competition so one of them could compete in more events,” she says. “A lot of professionals wouldn’t do it because you’re putting yourself out there for ridicule. But she was so excited to be out there dancing and so happy when she won her events, so it was worth it.”