King Charles apparently loved Meghan Markle's wedding dress. Photo / Getty

King Charles was “in awe” of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.

Clare Wright Keller, the designer of the custom Givenchy gown, has revealed that the then-Prince Charles - who walked Meghan down the aisle in the place of her estranged father Thomas Markle - was inquisitive about the special embroidery that paid tribute to the Commonwealth.

She told Vanity Fair of her conversation with the 74-year-old royal: “King Charles was just in awe of the dress and the [veil] embroidery, and he asked me about it while we were waiting inside the nave.”

The exquisite dress featured three-quarter-length sleeves and a bateau neck and was accompanied by a beautiful veil representing the Commonwealth.

The veil was five metres long and made from silk tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza.

Wright Keller - who has since departed Givenchy - also revealed that Meghan’s “something blue” was a piece of blue gingham sewn into the hem.

She said: “We basically sewed it into the hem of the wedding dress, so she was the only one that knew that it was there. It was a little blue gingham check.

”It was the perfect personal memento that was secretly hidden inside the dress.”

The 42-year-old former actress - who tied the knot with Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018 - previously revealed that the fabric was from the dress she wore on her first date with the 38-year-old royal.

Speaking on HBO’s Queen of the World documentary, she spilled “Somewhere in here there’s a piece of blue fabric that’s stitched inside — it was my something blue.

“It’s fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date.”

Wright Keller previously admitted she felt pressure to make her bridal gown “perfect”.

The designer had “many conversations” with the former Suits star about her vision for the frock, knowing “billions” of people would be watching the nuptials on TV.

Speaking on the couple’s Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan last year, the 53-year-old stylist said in the fourth episode: “Looking at the design of the dress there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world. I mean most of us have a wedding with, you know, 70 to 200 people. This was billions of people watching this wedding.

“It has to be flawless, it has to be perfect.”