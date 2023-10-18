King Charles urges ‘civility and tolerance even in the most fractious times’

Queen Camilla and King Charles III arrive at a reception and dinner in honour of their Coronation, at Mansion House in London. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Camilla and King Charles III arrive at a reception and dinner in honour of their Coronation, at Mansion House in London. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles has called the UK a “community of communities” in a landmark speech in which he called for unity amid increasing tensions over the war in Israel.

The monarch warned that “the temptation to turn ourselves into a shouting or recriminatory society must be resisted” as he encouraged people to be “passionate, but not pugnacious” in debate, especially online.

The King sought to calm tensions following violent protests over the bombing of a hospital in Gaza, urging “civility and tolerance” as well as “mutual understanding”.

In a speech at Mansion House in the City of London, he said: “Such understanding, both at home and overseas, is never more vital than at times of international turmoil and heartbreaking loss of life.”

Last week, His Majesty led the Royal family’s strong condemnation of the violence, branding Hamas terrorists as he said he was “appalled” by the attacks on Israel.

He also spoke to both Isaac Herzog, the president of Israel, and to King Abdullah of Jordan on the phone and the following day he held talks with Sir Ephraim Mirvis, the UK’s Chief Rabbi, at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III receives Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis during an audience in Buckingham Palace on October 12. Photo / Getty Images

The King’s willingness to wade into such international events marks a notable shift in approach to that of his mother, Elizabeth II, who ensured that her personal opinions remained under wraps.

In the wide-ranging speech, which focused on an appeal for calm, he said: “I have often described the United Kingdom as a ‘community of communities’; an island nation in which our shared values are the force which holds us together, reminding us that there is far, far more that unites us than divides us. Yet we are living in something of a watershed age.”

His Majesty mentioned looming uncertainties caused by the rise of artificial intelligence, as well as the “stark realities” of climate change.

He also noted that it was in the “digital sphere” that “civilised debate too often gives way to rancour and acrimony.”

The address came after violent protests erupted across the world over the killing of Palestinians in an explosion at the Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City.

The Israel Defence Forces said Islamic Jihad, a group allied with Hamas terrorists, were responsible but the health ministry in Gaza had earlier blamed Israel.

In his speech, the King praised the “breathing space” we afford one another in Britain that allows us to “think and speak freely”, as well as the politeness and respect we owe each other.

“The instinct to co-operate wherever and whenever possible is deep within us,” he said.

“Even in the most fractious times – when disagreements are polished, paraded and asserted – there is in our land a kind of muscle memory that it does not have to be like this; that the temptation to turn ourselves into a shouting or recriminatory society must be resisted, or at least heavily mitigated whenever possible, especially in the digital sphere where civilised debate too often gives way to rancour and acrimony.”

The King said such instincts come together to enable us to “fulfil our duties as good citizens” who understand common decencies and mutual relationships.

He spoke of the “deep wells” filled with shared histories and experiences on which we could draw to help give “a sense of perspective” and shared purpose.

“First, there is the deep well of civility and tolerance, on which our political life and wider national conversation depends, suffused with our sense of fairness and our devotion to the rule of law,” he said.

Then Prince Charles, Prince of Wales visits the Mosque of Omar on January 24, 2020 in Jerusalem, Israel. Photo / Getty Images

“Have we succeeded in equal measure in schooling ourselves, and our communities, in the importance of our responsibilities towards one another?

“Do we pause, instinctively and unerringly, before speaking or acting to ensure we are affording equal weight to both sides of the balance? Our society would be a kinder and gentler place for it.”

The King added: “Next, there is the breathing space we afford one another, leaving us able to think and speak freely. This well carries the politeness and respect we owe to one another; our willingness to put others first and treat them as we would wish them to treat us. To listen to their views and, if we do not agree, to remind ourselves to engage in a way which is passionate, but not pugnacious.

“This includes the practice of our religious faiths, in freedom and mutual understanding.”

The dinner, attended by the Queen, was to recognise the work of the City’s civic institutions and Livery Companies, upholding the tradition of a new monarch’s first visit to the City in their Coronation year.

In a more lighthearted moment, the King added: “Our ability to laugh at ourselves is one of our great national characteristics,” he said. “Just as well, you may say, given some of the vicissitudes I have faced with frustratingly failing fountain pens this past year!”

In January 2020, as heir to the throne, Charles made a historic visit to Israel and the West Bank, during which he spoke to leaders from both sides.

He sympathised with the Palestinian people and the hardships they faced, saying he wished them “freedom, justice and equality” in the future as he called upon the international community to “heal the wounds which have caused such pain.”

Although the Royal family is careful to steer clear of politics, the King has long taken a deep, intellectual interest in differing religions and the spiritual divides that shape so much conflict in the modern world. He has worked for decades to build bridges between people of different faiths, often calling for solidarity between religious communities.