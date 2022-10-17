King Charles is reportedly winding down his mother's horse breeding and racing operation. Photo / AP

King Charles is reportedly winding down his mother's horse breeding and racing operation. Photo / AP

King Charles is reportedly set to sell off a third of the Queen's beloved racehorses as he begins to wind down her horse breeding operation.

The Daily Mail reports 12 of the 37 racehorses King Charles inherited will be sold at auction this month.

Included in that auction is Just Fine, the first horse to win for the new King, and Love Affairs, who won at Goodwood two days before the Queen's death.

It is believed the Queen only tended to sell seven race horses per year.

But a source close to the Royal Sandringham stud in Norfolk told the Daily Mail this month's sale is part of a "winding down" of the breeding and racing operation.

"The Royal stud could be a museum in three years. It would be a real shame," they said.

However, a royal source says the King still intends to maintain a connection between horse racing and the royal family.

"The desire is to continue with the traditions and connections with Royal Ascot but not on the same scale as Her Majesty because she had a passion," they said.

The King currently has 60 racehorses and 38 brood mares at Sandringham, with 30 foals expected next year.