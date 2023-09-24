King Charles affectionately put his hand on Camilla's back and helped her down the stairs on a recent trip to Bordeaux. Video / BBC

King Charles has been filmed in an endearing moment assisting his wife, Queen Camilla, during the royal couple’s tour of France.

As the pair disembarked from a flight to Bordeaux, the King was seen placing a hand on Camilla’s back to help steady her as she made her way off the plane.

The couple arrived to cheers of “Vive le Roi”, French for “long live the King”, and “welcome to Bordeaux”.

The Daily Mail reported that as the Queen, who sported a trench coat around her shoulders and an umbrella in one hand, was greeted by a military salute, her husband helped her down the plane’s stairs.

King Charles was filmed placing a caring hand on his wife as they arrived in Bordeaux, France. Photo / BBC

Greeted by a rapturous crowd, the royal duo were scheduled to meet with Britons running businesses in the Bordeaux region before touring a local sustainable vineyard on the final day of their state visit.

The Mail reports that crowds in France have warmly received the monarchs on their tour, including hundreds who gathered outside a town hall and cheered loudly as the pair made their way inside.

And after attending a reception on the flight deck of HMS Iron Duke in Bordeaux, Charles was snapped helping Camilla step down from the ship.

King Charles and Queen Camilla disembark the Royal Navy Frigate HMS Iron Duke in Bordeaux, France. Photo / Getty Images

A meeting with the French president, Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, has also taken place and they will observe a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding between Bordeaux and its British twin city, Bristol.

King Charles has previously shown affection for his wife in public, a move seldom seen among British royals.

And while they actually avoided sharing a public kiss on their wedding day in 2005, later that year they were snapped kissing in celebration of Charles’ polo match win at Cirencester, England.

Charles and Camilla share a kiss after the King's polo match victory. Photo / Getty Images

They also didn’t shy away from sharing a public kiss in 2017 when they greeted each other in Singapore after spending time apart before a royal visit to southeast Asia and India.

And in 2019, as he sang Happy Birthday to his wife, Charles was photographed with an arm around Camilla at the National Parks Big Picnic celebration.

