Tominey, who was the first reporter to break the news of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s falling out, went on to confirm that, with the expectation that the King’s cancer can be kept at bay, there are currently “tentative” plans in place for Charles’ 80th birthday in 2028.

Tominey also claimed that Charles would never move into Buckingham Palace because of his health struggles. He currently lives at Clarence House with his wife, Queen Camilla.

Despite his ongoing health struggles, Charles has returned to his royal duties in recent months. Photo / Getty Images

The palace is unlikely to welcome Tominey’s report, according to the Daily Beast, as it will likely reignite rumours about the King’s fragile health.

The fresh claims about Charles’ health come after his son, Prince Harry, sparked speculation when he said in a BBC interview that he wasn’t sure how much time his father had left.

The last time Charles addressed his cancer journey was mere weeks ago, when he told a royal fan that he was “on the other side” of his health crisis.

Elsewhere in Tominey’s report, the royal reporter claimed that King Charles and Prince Harry’s much-talked-about reunion could finally happen at the Invictus Games in Birmingham, UK, in 2027.

It’s believed that palace aides are currently investigating how a potential reunion could work, and are hopeful it would also involve Harry and Meghan’s children, Prince Archie and Lilibet, who the King hasn’t seen since 2022.

Charles was first diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February last year and has been undergoing treatment as an outpatient ever since.

He was forced to cancel all public-facing duties for several weeks, but returned in April and has since travelled – including to Australia last October – and hosted incoming state visits for international dignitaries, all while continuing his recovery.

While it’s not clear what type of cancer the King has, it’s previously been reported that it was caught at a very early stage.