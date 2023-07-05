The Prince and Princess of Wales are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland. Photo / Getty Images

It’s been an eventful week for the Royal family.

Princess Kate reignited the scone debate, had an awkward moment with Roger Federer, and now, during a visit to Scotland, King Charles has faced a series of boos from the crowd.

While visiting Edinburgh alongside Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate, the King was met with anti-royal activists who made their standpoint known when they booed at the family representatives.

The family were in the medieval city to celebrate Charles being presented with the Scottish crown jewels. However, despite the boos and historic reason for the royal family’s visit to the country, it was Kate who once again stole the spotlight this week.

During the event known as the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla - which is similar to Charles’ earlier coronation - the Prince and Princess of Wales - known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in the country - caught the attention of fans for their cheeky public display of affection (PDA) moment.

While talking quietly during the ceremony, which took place at Edinburgh’s St Giles Cathedral, Kate could be seen cheekily tapping William on the behind - at least it appeared as though it was his behind due to his flowing robes.

The truth is yet to be revealed but the photos show her hand around her husband’s lower back if not lower.

It’s not the first time the couple have been caught in a cheeky PDA moment. Earlier this year while attending the BAFTAs, Kate set the internet alight when she was caught giving her husband a gentle pat on the bum.

At the time it was a rare moment of PDA for the two having since gone on to have a couple more touchy moments in public this year, however, they were seen relaxed and smiley at the event and one camera caught the flirty exchange.

It quickly went viral on social media with one fan writing, “Oh yes! I saw it!!!” while another commented, “Oh my, oh my, oh my yes I did see that. Wow! I couldn’t love those two any more if I tried. Fantastic.”

“I see it too! How lovely, actually,” a third wrote.

While William and Kate’s recent public displays of affection have sparked speculation it’s a response to Harry and Meghan’s own touchy moments, other theories state it could be because Charles is more relaxed about royal protocol in comparison to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth.

While there is no bona fide restriction on how much or how little PDA the royal family is allowed to engage in during royal business, Elizabeth was known for following the unspoken rule and was rarely seen holding hands with her husband, the late Prince Philip in public, never mind other forms of affection.

Now, with Charles’ more relaxed approach to monarchy life, it may be giving the couple more room for public displays of affection.