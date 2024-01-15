A new official portrait of the King in naval uniform will be hung around the UK. Photo / AP

A new official portrait of the King in naval uniform will be hung around the UK. Photo / AP

A new official portrait of King Charles III in naval uniform will be hung in schools, council buildings and courtrooms in an effort to boost “civic pride”.

The photograph was taken in November at Windsor Castle by society photographer Hugo Burnand.

It depicts the King wearing his Royal Navy uniform as an Admiral of the Fleet, complete with an abundance of official medals and decorations.

The portraits will replace those of Queen Elizabeth II at public institutions up and down the country.

Last April, the Cabinet Office announced that bodies such as prisons and police stations could apply for a free, framed portrait of the King as part of an £8 million (NZ$16.4m) Government-funded scheme to “celebrate his new reign”.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said the initiative was designed to “strengthen civic pride” and “to remember what unites us”.

However, it drew criticism from many, who suggested the Government had “lost the plot” by spending so much money on portraits during a cost-of-living crisis. Anti-monarchist group Republic called it “a shameful waste of money”.

Although it is a Cabinet Office initiative, the image was chosen by the King, 75, and shows him standing in Windsor Castle’s Grand Corridor. He is resting his right hand on white gloves, which are positioned next to his naval cap on an antique wooden table. In his left hand is his sword.

The portrait is reminiscent of similar depictions of both George VI and George V in their naval uniforms.

George VI (1895-1952), depicted in about 1936 by artist Captain P North. Photo / Getty Images

Burnand, who took official portraits of the King and Queen last March as well as the official coronation portraits in May, said he hoped the formality of the setting would contrast with the King’s relaxed stance.

“I tried to structure the picture to get a sense of the history behind him, with that corridor,” he told The Telegraph. “But at the same time, it’s as if he is looking to the future and being lit by the next window.”

Burnand said he took inspiration from military and royal portraits, adding: “There’s definitely a nod to classical portraits throughout the centuries – not just photographs but oil paintings as well.

“There’s a lot of formality within it, but I hope he looks fairly relaxed – therefore you are engaged with him as the viewer.”

George V's official portrait photograph of 1935, depicting him in full dress uniform. Photo / Getty Images

The portrait session ended an incredible year for Burnand, who photographed the King on three separate occasions. He has built up a rapport with both the King and Queen, having been responsible for their official wedding portraits in 2005.

The Government “considers it right” that public authorities, as part of the fabric of the nation, have the opportunity to commemorate the change of reign and reflect the new era in British history.

It is hoped the new portrait will allow organisations that have long displayed a photograph of the late Queen to carry on that tradition. Sources insisted there was no obligation or expectation for them to remove portraits of her.

Dowden said: “Displaying this new portrait will serve as a reminder to us all of the example set by our ultimate public servant, and I hope as many eligible organisations as possible will wish to continue this proud British tradition and honour our King’s reign.”

Next month, the initiative will be extended to include town, parish and community councils and Ministry of Defence-sponsored cadet forces. The portraits are expected to be delivered between February and April.