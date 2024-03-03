Recent comments from the Australian Prime Minister suggest King Charles III may be planning a possible trip to Australia. Photo / AP

Recent comments from the Australian Prime Minister suggest King Charles III may be planning a possible trip to Australia. Photo / AP

King Charles may be preparing for a possible visit to Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed over the weekend.

The 75-year-old monarch is currently battling an undisclosed form of cancer, however, Albanese stated that his government is in planning mode ahead of a possible visit from Charles and Camilla, news.com.au reports.

“The King has shown his compassion for Australians affected by recent natural disasters, just as Australians have shown compassion and support for the King following his cancer diagnosis,” Albanese said, adding, “The King, Queen and members of the royal family are always welcome in Australia.

“My government is engaging with states and territories on options for a possible royal visit.”

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to well-wishers after attending a Sunday church service days after the King's cancer diagnosis was made public. Photo / AP

Charles was scheduled to visit the country later this year before he was diagnosed with cancer, with speculation he may also visit New Zealand.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported in December the visit would coincide with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) in Samoa.

Held every two years, Chogm 2024 has been pencilled in to start on October 21 and is expected to run for one week. Newshub reported the bi-annual event brings together 56 developed and developing nations including Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand and Malaysia.

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Tuahiwi Marae in Christchurch in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Following news of Charles’ recent health battle, news.com.au reported the potential visit was put on hold Albanese’s latest comments suggest it may be back on the cards. It would mark the first time a monarch has visited Australia since 2011 and the first time Charles has visited since 2018.

If the King also visits New Zealand during his possible trip, It will mark the first time Charles has visited New Zealand since 2019 and also his first visit during his reign as King. It follows the recent trip of his brother Prince Edward, who quietly visited the country last November to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.

Edward was welcomed with a mihi whakatau at Blue Light in Papakura, and went on to meet more than 60 young Aucklanders taking part in the award as they showed off their high ropes, camping and basketball skills.

The prince then surprised some young Kiwis on a 10-day sailing trip for the New Zealand Spirits Awards, travelling out to their boat with the Coastguard before boarding.

