King Charles found himself in an eggy situation after a man emerged to pelt eggs at the King and Queen Consort while they were on a walkabout in York. Video / The Scottish Sun

King Charles found himself in an eggy situation after a man emerged to pelt eggs at the King and Queen Consort while they were on a walkabout in York. Video / The Scottish Sun

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were the target of an angry protester attempting to pelt the pair with eggs during a walkabout in York, England, yesterday.

Footage shows eggs whizzing past Charles and breaking beside him, before he turns to look at the shattered shells. He otherwise barely reacted or flinched.

King Charles appears unharmed after an angry protester pelts eggs at the monarch in York. Photo / Getty Images

The culprit was later reportedly bundled to the ground by four police officers while screaming: “This country was built on the blood of slaves”.

Onlookers yelled at him: “God save the King” and “shame on you”.

One of the eggs aimed at King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. Photo / Getty Images

According to the MailOnline, the man is a local Green Party candidate and Extinction Rebellion activist who, in an online biography, had boasted of his long involvement in left-wing politics, which began in 2015 when he campaigned to oust Conservative Party MP Esther McVey from her seat due to her views on benefits.

Charles and Camilla continued their walkabout unscathed and greeted crowds of fans.

The King later continued with a traditional ceremony which sees the sovereign officially welcomed to the city of York by the Lord Mayor.

He was also on the visit to unveil a statue of the Queen. It is the first to be installed since her death at 96 on September 8 at her home in Balmoral. Speaking at the unveiling ceremony at York Minster, Charles said: “The late Queen was always vigilant for the welfare of her people during her life. Now her image will watch over what will become Queen Elizabeth Square for centuries to come.”