King Charles III attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles led the royal family at the Remembrance Sunday service for the first time as monarch.

Charles, who turns 74 today, joined other members of the royal family at the London Cenotaph war memorial for the National Service of Remembrance to honour those who have lost their lives in conflict.

He laid a wreath designed to pay tribute to his grandfather King George VI and his mother Queen Elizabeth, featuring poppies on black leaves and his racing colours scarlet, purple and gold.

It was accompanied by a handwritten card with his new cypher, which was released in September. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla observed the service from the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

A wreath was laid on Camilla’s behalf for the first time, featuring her racing colours inherited from her grandfather and reflecting the design of the wreath of the previous Queen Consort, the Queen Mother.

Prince William also laid a wreath, which was previously laid by the former Prince of Wales, featuring the Prince of Wales feathers and a Welsh red ribbon.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent also attended the service at the Cenotaph.

At the #RemembranceSunday Service this morning, remembering all those who have served and continue to serve our nation and the Commonwealth.#LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/zPCsxfcvwv — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 13, 2022

After all the tributes had been left at the Cenotaph, a service including hymns and prayers was led by the Bishop of London, concluding with the national anthem God Save The King, sung by the royals and veterans.

Charles then departed followed by his family, while Camilla and Kate made their exits up on the balcony.

It marks the first month of Remembrance Day events since Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8 aged 96, making her son Charles the new King.

However, the Queen did not attend last year’s events, cancelling several engagements after being hospitalised. She had planned to attend the Remembrance Day service, but cancelled at the last minute due to a sprained back.

