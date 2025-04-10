- King Charles joked about his health while planting a tree in Rome during his Italy visit.
- He and Queen Camilla marked Ravenna’s 80th liberation anniversary, greeted by enthusiastic crowds.
- Charles was praised for speaking Italian in parliament and continuing duties despite cancer treatment.
King Charles joked about his health issues as he planted a tree in Rome.
The 76-year-old monarch – who has been undergoing cancer treatment for the past year – began his and wife Queen Camilla’s final day of their state visit to Italy on Thursday by putting a tree in the ground in the gardens of Villa Wolkonsky, the British ambassador’s residence in the city, and questioned if he will be around to see it grow.
He quipped to members of the embassy who had gathered to watch: “Well I do hope that I shall live long enough to see a little bit of growth in the tree.”
Charles then piled soil over the tree and joked: “It’s not manure is it? It usually is.”