Charles gives an “olive branch” to Andrew after reportedly trying to kick him out his home. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles has seemingly offered his disgraced brother an “olive branch” after reportedly trying to kick him out of his royal home a few months ago.

According to The Sun, Charles invited Andrew to join him and his wife Camilla in Scotland for a family vacation.

The brothers’ reunion comes after their relationship was soured by allegations that Prince Andrew engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor, and which he has denied to this day.

What’s more, a television show dubbed A Very Royal Scandal is set to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the Duke of York’s infamous Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, in which he answered questions pertaining to his relationship with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and sensationally claimed he couldn’t sweat in order to disprove the accusations against him.

The show is the third instalment in the hit BBC and Prime Video series, featuring dramas such as A Very English Scandal — which examined the downfall of UK Liberal leader Jeremy Thorpe — and A Very British Scandal, which documented the shaming of Margaret Campbell, the Duchess of Argyll.

It was reported in June that Andrew was refusing to vacate the Royal Lodge, which he rents for £250 (NZ$538) weekly, due to fears he “might never get back in”.

The Duke of York moved into the grand estate in 2003, when he allegedly agreed to a 75-year lease following the passing of its previous resident, the Queen Mother.

In the years since then, the Prince has reportedly spent roughly £7.5 million (NZ$16.1 million) refurbishing the home and now lives there with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, despite the pair splitting in 1996.

However, rumours have swirled that Charles urged his brother to downsize to Frogmore Cottage in accordance with his plans to “scale back” the monarchy.

Charles’ supposed peace offering to the Duke of York was also extended to the Duchess of York who has joined the royals on the trip.

Andrew, 63, is said to have driven himself to the 20,000ha estate while Fergie flew into the nearby Aberdeen Airport.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Photo / Supplied

Their daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, are also believed to be planning to stay for the week.

The royal family are set to meet at Balmoral Castle in early September to remember Queen Elizabeth II a year after her death.

The late Queen died at Balmoral on September 8. It is believed Charles, Will and Kate, and Andrew and Fergie will return to the Scottish castle to honour the first anniversary of her death.















