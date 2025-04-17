King Charles III has paid tribute to humanitarian workers who “risk their own lives” to protect others in war-torn countries. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles III has paid tribute to humanitarian workers who “risk their own lives” to protect others in war-torn countries. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles III paid tribute to humanitarian workers who risk their lives in war-torn countries.

His Easter message highlighted the paradox of human cruelty and kindness, emphasising faith, hope, and love.

The message comes as the United Nations reports a record high of 280 humanitarian workers killed in 2024.

King Charles III has paid tribute to humanitarian workers who “risk their own lives” to protect others in war-torn countries, in a message broadcast to mark Easter.

“One of the puzzles of our humanity is how we are capable of both great cruelty and great kindness,” said the British monarch, who is also head of the Anglican Church, in a message published by Buckingham Palace.

“This paradox of human life runs through the Easter story and in the scenes that daily come before our eyes – at one moment, terrible images of human suffering and, in another, heroic acts in war-torn countries where humanitarians of every kind risk their own lives to protect the lives of others,” he added.

The King, who is still receiving weekly treatment for an unspecified cancer diagnosed early last year, and Queen Camilla are due to attend Maundy Thursday services at Durham Cathedral in northeast England, before attending a traditional Easter Mass in Windsor on Sunday (local time).