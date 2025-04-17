Advertisement
King Charles honours humanitarian workers in Easter message

AFP
2 mins to read

King Charles III has paid tribute to humanitarian workers who “risk their own lives” to protect others in war-torn countries. Photo / Getty Images

  • King Charles III paid tribute to humanitarian workers who risk their lives in war-torn countries.
  • His Easter message highlighted the paradox of human cruelty and kindness, emphasising faith, hope, and love.
  • The message comes as the United Nations reports a record high of 280 humanitarian workers killed in 2024.

King Charles III has paid tribute to humanitarian workers who “risk their own lives” to protect others in war-torn countries, in a message broadcast to mark Easter.

“One of the puzzles of our humanity is how we are capable of both great cruelty and great kindness,” said the British monarch, who is also head of the Anglican Church, in a message published by Buckingham Palace.

“This paradox of human life runs through the Easter story and in the scenes that daily come before our eyes – at one moment, terrible images of human suffering and, in another, heroic acts in war-torn countries where humanitarians of every kind risk their own lives to protect the lives of others,” he added.

The King, who is still receiving weekly treatment for an unspecified cancer diagnosed early last year, and Queen Camilla are due to attend Maundy Thursday services at Durham Cathedral in northeast England, before attending a traditional Easter Mass in Windsor on Sunday (local time).

The monarch is duty-bound to remain politically neutral and did not mention any particular conflicts.

However, his message comes at a time when the number of humanitarian workers killed reached a record high of 280 in 2024, according to the United Nations, as conflict rages in Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine.

The King also stressed the similar duty of care for strangers demanded by Judaism, Islam, “in other religious traditions and in the hearts of all those who seek the good of others”.

“There are three virtues that the world still needs – faith, hope and love. And the greatest of these is love,” he added.

“It is with these timeless truths in my mind, and my heart, that I wish you all a blessed and peaceful Easter.”

-Agence France-Presse

