On President Biden's first visit to the UK, a smiling King Charles has struggled to move Biden on from a conversation with the King's guardsman. Video / PBS NewsHour

King Charles was left chuckling to himself during a walkabout with President Biden on Monday over the US leader’s vigour for chatting with a Welsh guard.

On what is Biden’s first visit since missing the King’s coronation, footage shows Charles attempting to move the President along as they walk the streets of Windsor. But he is ignored by the US leader who appears deeply engaged in conversation with a guard.

King Charles is amused as he shows President Joe Biden around Windsor during the US leader's visit to the UK. Photo / Getty Images

Charles then gestures with his arm for Biden to move on but still the President remains so focused on his chat he doesn’t notice the King’s efforts.

The King is seen giggling to himself over his failed attempt to tear Biden away.

According to the Daily Mail, their meeting, following a 40-minute summit with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Downing Street, saw the pair discuss a matter close to the King’s heart: climate change. Biden was also treated to a rousing rendition of the US national anthem.

King Charles and President Joe Biden inspect the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle. Photo / Getty Images

It’s alleged Biden’s intention for the visit was in part to quell previous accusations that he was “anti-British”.

He told reporters following his meeting with Sunak that relations were “rock solid” between the two countries and he intended to move away from any insinuation that he doesn’t hold a high regard for the UK.

According to the Daily Mail, Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has claimed the President has enormous respect for the King’s dedication to climate change. The pair also spoke about the issue at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November 2021.

Speaking to reporters as Biden flew to London, Sullivan said the King has been a “clarion voice” on climate and “someone who’s mobilised action and effort”.

“So the President comes at this with enormous goodwill.”

The King and the President are considered cordial allies who appeared to genuinely enjoy their time together in Windsor.











