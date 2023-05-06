From how to watch it here in NZ to the big questions “Will Harry be there!” the Herald has got you covered with the King’s coronation explainer. Video / NZ Herald

Warning: salacious imagery

It’s the day of the coronation and, while many have been gearing up for festivities - hanging bunting, making quiches and practising the new national anthem - others have been pulling some practical jokes.

Royal pranksters defaced the lawns of the Royal Crescent in Bath, England where a major coronation party is set to be hosted come Saturday night.

Residents and visitors alike awoke to what seems to be a giant penis mowed into the grass overnight, SWNS reports.

It has not yet been revealed whether law enforcement is acting upon the vandalism.

Upper-crust homes that were built back in the 18th century line the crescent, which is renowned globally for having a “perfect lawn”.

Some pranksters mowed a giant penis into the lawn of the Royal Crescent leading up to King Charles coronation this weekend 🫣 pic.twitter.com/9DU5cv0EIa — Jordin Roussell (@jordinjroussell) May 5, 2023

Across the country, Brits will be holding various street parties to mark the historic event, including in the Royal Crescent.

A Georgian-themed “grand coronation party” is set to commence on the Royal Crescent’s green in honour of King Charles III being crowned at Westminster Abbey in London.

“Celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Georgian era,” a flyer for the coronation event reads.

“Decorate your own regal crown, watch demonstrations on royal fashion and visit the Georgian Cook cooking up delicious recipes in the kitchen.”

While it is not yet known how many people will descend upon the lawns for the coronation bash, it is estimated to be a large sum due to its popularity among tourists.

The phallic feature, while deemed offensive to many, is not expected to affect the event being held at the Royal Crescent - which will provide some shelter from the rain come May 6.

Auckland Harbour Bridge lit up for the coronation weekend. The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will happen in London on Saturday, May 6. Photo / Alex Burton

Kiwi celebrations in the King’s honour are also under way.

PM Chris Hipkins has travelled to the UK to attend the ceremony in London along with a number of other government representatives and iwi leaders, leaving on May 1.

Back home in Aotearoa, many families and friends are hosting coronation-themed tea parties while tuning in to the live broadcast of the coronation celebrations.

What’s more, Kiwis will get to participate in New Zealand’s very own special gift to the King to mark his coronation.

Hipkins announced a donation of $1 million to Trees That Count, which will work with the Department of Conservation and community groups to plant over 100,000 native trees in He Rā Rākau Tītapu - King Charles III Coronation Plantings.



