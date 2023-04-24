Harry is reportedly homesick and wants to spend quality time with the Royal family when he returns to the UK next month. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry has reportedly been feeling homesick in recent weeks.

The Californian based royal is heading back to the UK in mere weeks to celebrate his father’s ascension to the throne and it seems he is desperate to spend quality time with his family.

Speaking to The Sun, a source revealed the prince is “desperate” to be at the coronation not only to publicly support King Charles but for some one on one time, “Harry was desperate to come back for the coronation and spend quality time with his family,” they said.

The source also claimed Harry called his father numerous times but Charles has been “so busy” he has only had time for one conversation with his son before it was confirmed the Duke of Sussex would return to the UK for the historic event.

While Harry is homesick and yerning for quality time, sources claim William has no intention of talking to his brother. Photo / AP

The Sun added Harry first tried to reach out to Charles in January following the release of his bombshell memoir Spare, however, sources claim the King has been reluctant to speak to Harry after he crossed a “red line” by criticising Queen Consort Camilla.

In an ITV interview with Harry’s longtime friend Tom Bradby in anticipation of his book release, the prince accused Camilla of “planting and leaking” information to the media and pursued a “campaign aimed at marriage and eventually the Crown”.

Despite Charles and Harry only having one conversation, The Sun reported last week that it was an emotional exchange and saw Harry express a “willingness” to talk with Charles to “mend on both sides” amid the fallout from his memoir and tell-all interviews about the royal family.

The source continued to tell the UK news outlet the candid conversation “ended months of no contact” between the pair. However they added, Harry has “not spoken” to his older brother Prince William and while the heir to the throne would “never have stopped” Harry from attending the major event, he has “no plans to speak to him”.

The Daily Mail reported Harry’s welcome home will not be a friendly one as most members of the Royal family have “no interest” in talking to him beyond “the most basic of greetings”.

It’s understood Harry’s visit will be a fleeting one as he will return to California to be with his family - particularly his son Archie - who is celebrating his fourth birthday also on May 6.



